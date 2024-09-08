Counting Cards: Castleford Tigers, Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and London Broncos face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League stars face a nervy disciplinary wait?
Castleford Tigers 12-34 Leigh Leopards
Jensen Windley – Castleford Tigers – yellow card – late tackle
John Asiata – Leigh Leopards – yellow card – tackle off the ball
Wigan Warriors 24-20 Hull KR
Joe Burgess – Hull KR – yellow card – professional foul
Jai Whitbread – Hull KR – yellow card – high tackle
Leeds Rhinos 68-6 Hull FC
Jed Cartwright – Hull FC – yellow card – late tackle
Warrington Wolves 16-2 St Helens
Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves – yellow card – high tackle
Matty Lees – St Helens – yellow card – late tackle
Huddersfield Giants 22-16 London Broncos
Will Lovell – London Broncos – yellow card – late tackle
