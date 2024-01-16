NRL side Canberra Raiders reject immediate move for Super League-linked Zac Woolford from rivals St George Illawarra Dragons

CANBERRA RAIDERS have rejected an immediate move for Super League-linked Zac Woolford from rivals St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Dragons’ struggles in the transfer market have been well documented after missing out on the likes of Addin Fonua-Blake, whilst Junior Amone has been deregistered after being sentenced for a hammer attack with new signing Corey Allan facing a lengthy spell on the sideline with injury.

And now they have been rebuffed in their attempts to lure Woolford with Canberra boss choosing to keep the number nine as back-up to Danny Levi and Tom Starling, the Sydney Morning Herald has revealed.

Despite Woolford playing 38 games in two seasons, League Express revealed that the hooker was offered to Super League sides back in November 2023, but the 27-year-old is determined to stay in the NRL.

Of course, the Canberra man would count on the quota having been born in the Australian capital but most top flight clubs in the northern hemisphere already have seven non-federation trained players.

Zac’s father, Simon, coached Huddersfield between 2018 and 2020 before resigning in September 2020 following a run of poor results.

Where that leaves the Dragons remains to be seen, whose off-season has been one of trials and tribulations.

