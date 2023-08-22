NRL star set to join Super League club on three-year deal as release looms

RECRUITMENT and retention is the name of the game for Super League clubs going into 2024 with squads set to take on a different dimension.

For Leeds Rhinos, it’s a time of rebuilding with the likes of Sam Walters, Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin and Zane Tetevano just some of those that have left or will be leaving the club.

As such, the West Yorkshire side has been eyeing up a number of replacements with head coach Rohan Smith seemingly identifying Newcastle Knights livewire Lachlan Miller.

Now, a release from the Hunter club is set to be confirmed with Miller set to sign a three-year deal with the Rhinos, according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports.

What this deal means for Richie Myler remains to be seen, with the veteran potentially set for a move back into the halves with Luke Hooley sat waiting in the wings.

