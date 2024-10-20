NRL winger “close to signing” with Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS are set to swoop for veteran Maika Sivo from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels, according to Canterbury Bulldogs General Manager Phil Gould.

Sivo made his 11th appearance for Fiji during their 22-10 defeat to Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Championships this weekend.

And, during Channel Nine’s coverage of that game, Bulldogs chief Gould said the veteran was “close to signing in England with Leeds.”

Sivo is contracted to Parramatta until the end of the 2025 NRL season – on a deal worth around £290,000 – but the club are willing to pay a significant amount of his wage for any move away from the club.

The hulking winger has notched 104 tries in 115 appearances for the Eels since debuting back in 2019, but now he appears set to link up with his former head coach Brad Arthur at Leeds.

