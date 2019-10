Bradford Bulls have started their re-build ahead of 2020 after retaining Ross Oakes on a two-year deal.

The centre made 23 appearances last season, scoring nine tries, and is part of the alumni to emerge from the club’s Academy system.

“I’m delighted to have signed a full-time contract for the next two years, with it being my hometown club.

“It was an easy decision for me to make and I’m keen to make this season one of my best and help the team move forward.”