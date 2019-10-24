Warrington and Catalans fined after crowd trouble

Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves have both been fined after an RFL investigation into crowd trouble in August was finally concluded.

Les Dracs have been fined £27,500, £10,000 of which is suspended until the end of the 2021 season, and have been forced to pay for two-thirds of the costs of the investigation. Meanwhile the Wolves have been hit by a £15,000 fine and paid a third of the costs, while £5,000 of their fine has been suspended.

In a statement, the RFL said: “The higher fine imposed on Catalans Dragons reflects the host club’s sole responsibility for the management of its ground when it is open to the public. In this respect, Catalans Dragons’ matchday planning and stewarding provision were deemed inadequate, and the response to incidents unsatisfactory.”

Karen Moorhouse, RFL Chief Regulatory Officer, said: “The behaviour of some of the supporters at this fixture was completely unacceptable and has no place in Rugby League – importantly, both Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves have accepted that, and committed themselves to taking positive steps in response.

“All clubs have a responsibility to ensure that everybody who comes into a stadium can enjoy the game – that is a key part of our Enjoy the Game campaign, which promotes a welcoming and enjoyable experience for everyone at Rugby League, wherever it is played and whatever their role.

“This incident was highly unusual, in a game which has always taken pride in the behaviour of the vast majority of Rugby League supporters, and the family traditions it has encouraged; however, we are aware that it was not the only disappointing off-field incident in the 2019 season, and it is important we are not complacent in that regard. We will be working with clubs to reinforce the importance of the Enjoy the Game campaign during the off-season.”