Odds and favourites revealed for Championship clubs to earn promotion to Super League

WITH the Super League and Championship seasons just around the corner, clubs have been trying their utmost to build squads good enough to either make it as a top flight side or to earn promotion to be one.

The Championship was dominated by the Leigh Leopards in 2022, with Adrian Lam’s men losing just one game all season as the Featherstone Rovers fell away, with Rovers now 13/8 to make it to Super League for the first time.

Toulouse Olympique were relegated from Super League after just one season following a tough year, but they are well placed to make it back to the big time with odds of 15/8.

Featherstone and Toulouse will not have it all their own way, however, with Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers both given odds of 11/1 with League One winners Keighley Cougars at 12/1.

John Kear is also being backed to enjoy a resurgence with the Widnes Vikings, with the Cheshire club coming in at sixth on the odds at 16/1.

Here is the list of odds in full:

Featherstone Rovers – 13/8

Toulouse Olympique – 15/8

Bradford Bulls – 11/1

Halifax Panthers – 11/1

Keighley Cougars – 12/1

Widnes Vikings – 16/1

York RLFC – 20/1

Barrow Raiders – 25/1

Batley Bulldogs – 25/1

London Broncos – 40/1

Newcastle Thunder – 66/1

Whitehaven – 100/1

Swinton Lions – 100/1