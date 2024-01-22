Old Trafford could lose the Super League Grand Final as other venues come into consideration

OLD TRAFFORD could lose the Super League Grand Final with other venues coming into consideration for 2025 and beyond.

With Old Trafford hosting the Grand Final showpiece event ever since the first one in 1998, the tradition is strong – as is the relationship with Manchester United.

The Premier League side are very keen to keep the Grand Final at the Theatre of Dreams, but RL Commercial’s Managing Director, Rhodri Jones, has revealed that other venues have now come into the conversation about potentially taking that mantle.

We have a long-standing relationship with Old Trafford and Manchester United who have been excellent partners for however many years,” Jones told League Express.

“They are very keen to keep us and see us as a partner of the club. I think we are the only non-football event that they will ever have – they have made that decision.

“In terms of Old Trafford in its current state, there is an option to go there but this opportunity to speak to the market, why wouldn’t we do that to see what other interest there is?

“The conversation is ongoing with Manchester United, they are very keen to keep us, but there is also potential in the North East, London and others. It would be remiss of us to not go and speak to them.

In recent years, there have been concerns about the attendance numbers at Old Trafford, but Catalans Dragons’ 10-2 defeat to the Wigan Warriors in October this year attracted over 58,000 fans.

That was a figure that dwarfed the previous number of 45,000 that was produced when the Dragons made it to the final back in 2021.

