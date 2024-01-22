Ex-St Helens star Will Hopoate takes up coaching role at new club

FORMER St Helens star Will Hopoate has taken up a coaching role at a new club following his retirement from rugby league.

Hopoate, 31, retired at the end of the 2023 Super League season following a number of hamstring and knee injuries after two years with Saints.

In that time, the Tongan international won one Grand Final and one World Club Challenge, but he is now back in Australia and working with the Sydney Roosters.

“I’m doing some work with the Roosters in the pathways, in the wellbeing space,” Hopoate told James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast.

“When I knew I was finishing up I contacted some of the people I knew in the NRL that are in the wellbeing space and said if there is something that comes up let me know.

“I enjoy working with the younger generation and this chance came up so I’m grateful to the club in allowing me to do this.

“I help the boys with things off the field. As a footy player when things off the field are flourishing you are able to train and play better. I’m striving to have an impact on that place.”

