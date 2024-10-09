Oldham forward George Hirst makes Super League move

WIGAN WARRIORS have signed back-rower George Hirst from Oldham on a two-year deal with a further year option, in the club’s favour.

Hirst has also played at centre, wing and prop forward. The 23 year-old gained experience at local amateur clubs Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury Celtic and Almondbury Spartans before his move to Oldham in 2023.

Batley-born Hirst represented England at under-19 level for the Community Lions against Scotland, Wales and Australia.

On joining Wigan, Hirst said: “I’m very pleased, I’m excited to be here and be given the opportunity to come to a club like this.

“You can tell there is a big family ethos here, they don’t just want you as a player – they want you to be part of the family too.”

Matt Peet added:“George joins us following an outstanding season with Oldham in only his second year as a professional player. We believe he has the physical attributes and the character to be a success at Wigan.

“We look forward to supporting him as he starts life as a full time professional and we are confident that he will add to the club on and off the field.“

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast