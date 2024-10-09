New Zealand international Isaac Liu makes Super League move

LEIGH LEOPARDS have confirmed the signing of New Zealand international Isaac Liu on a two-year contract.

Liu, 33, is one of the NRL’s most experienced forwards having recently completed 12 seasons as a regular in the competition.

Leopards’ head of rugby Chris Chester said: “We are obviously delighted in signing Isaac. He brings a wealth of experience and quality leadership to the playing group.

“He has played in successful sides in the NRL competition and having lost the experience of John Asiata and Ricky Leutele, and those kinds of guys it was important we got a leader.

“Isaac is definitely one of those guys and I’m sure he will become a fans’ favourite at Leigh Leopards in 2025.”

Auckland born, Liu made his NRL debut for Sydney Roosters in 2013 and was a key figure in the club’s back-to-back Premiership-winning sides of 2018 and 2019. After making 203 appearances for the Roosters, he has spent the last three seasons with the Titans.

Liu made his international debut for Samoa in 2014, representing the country of his heritage in the Four Nations tournament that year. More recently he has represented birth nation New Zealand, representing the Kiwis in both the 2017 and 2022 World Cup tournaments. His final appearance for New Zealand was in their 16-14 World Cup semi-final defeat to Australia at Elland Road nearly two years ago.

