Oldham snap up young halfback

Oldham have completed the signing of young halfback Adam Brook.

The playmaker was on loan with the Roughyeds last year, making 11 appearances.

He has now joined the club permanently from Halifax ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

“I was happy at Oldham last season but this time I’m hoping for a bit more luck,” he said.

“I didn’t have the benefits of a good pre-season with the squad and then I broke a wrist in the first few weeks and I was out for what seemed like ages.

“The Championship will be a big new challenge for us, individually and as a team, but we’re up for it and on a personal note I’m really looking forward to having a good pre-season with the other lads. I didn’t get that last year and it does make a difference.

“We are back in for training next Tuesday and, given that our last game was on October 6, we’ve had a short, but very rewarding, break.

“It will be another long season, from early February to mid-October, and it’s a big challenge we’re all looking forward to.”