Oldham to return to former rugby league home at Boundary Park

OLDHAM are poised to return to their former rugby league home at Boundary Park.

The Roughyeds have been playing at Whitebank Stadium as well as a previous stint at Bower Fold, but they will return to the venue that they played 12 seasons in around the turn of the century.

Now, Oldham Council has announced a £1 million investment to upgrade the pitch, prompting Oldham’s return.

Oldham chairman Chris Hamilton posted: “Well, as some of you will no doubt have seen earlier today we have announced that the club will be playing at Boundary Park from 2024.

“Now that IS worthy of my tag line!

“Those people who know the timeline of the club – and the old club, will know that our biggest single drawback since the new club was formed in 1997, was not having a ground of our own, or any security of where we would be playing from year to year.

“I have spent a countless amount of time over 26 years trying to resolve this situation with various owners and various Chief Executives of Oldham Athletic FC and leaders and members of Oldham Council.

“Well, today it looks like some of that has paid off as it has been announced that OMBC will be investing £1million into a new pitch at Boundary Park to enable us to play there, and greater community use at the stadium.

“Thank you.

“Fantastic news for everybody connected with ORLFC. Please don’t let it be a dream!”