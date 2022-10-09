Oliver Wilson on his Huddersfield Giants progress following new long-term deal

Oliver Wilson believes he has “come on leaps and bounds” over the past year with Huddersfield Giants.

The 22-year-old last week agreed a four-year extension to his contract, keeping him at the John Smith’s Stadium until the end of 2027.

His previous deal, set to expire next year, was signed when he first joined Huddersfield in 2019 from Bradford Bulls.

After sporadic appearances in his first three seasons at the Giants, Wilson established himself as a regular first-team player last term, making 23 appearances including starting their Challenge Cup final defeat.

Although injury ruled him out of the Super League play-offs, as well as denying him the chance to make his England Knights bow in their post-season fixtures after his fine form earned him a spot in the squad, time is on Wilson’s side as he reflected on his progress and future goals.

“It’s great to sign my new contract with Huddersfield; the Giants gave me my first shot in Super League when I was 19 and there were some tough years coming up as a young middle and I’ve had to learn,” said Wilson.

“But I feel like this year individually I’ve come on leaps and bounds and I am buzzing to re-sign.

“Obviously you want to secure a starting spot each week with other individual goals but the focus is on winning things.

“I feel like we are looking towards competing for finals now consistently, and in these next four years I’m sure we can pick up some wins in those big games.”

Meanwhile, fullback Aidan McGowan has signed a new two-year contract.

The Giants Academy graduate is yet to make a first-team appearance for the club but had a spell on loan at Dewsbury Rams in the Championship in 2022, making twelve appearances.

“It’s a dream to play for my hometown team and I’m excited to continue my journey and work towards earning a first-team berth in the future,” said McGowan.

