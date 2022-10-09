Morgan Smith out to make most of second Super League shot at Wakefield Trinity

Morgan Smith is looking to make the most of his second chance at Super League rugby with Wakefield Trinity.

Smith began his career with Warrington Wolves, before leaving for London Broncos and their one-season stay in the top flight in 2019.

Since then the halfback has been operating in the second tier, at York City Knights in 2021 and then Featherstone Rovers this year.

But his performances for Rovers have earned him another go at the big time, with Wakefield signing him on a two-year contract.

“I’m delighted to be joining Wakefield and to be back in a full-time environment,” said 24-year-old Smith.

“I’ve been away from Super League over the past couple of seasons. I was at Featherstone last season and had a stint at York the season before, so I’m now just looking forward to getting back to full-time and kicking on.

“I want to cement that halfback spot next season, keep learning and hopefully do a really good job for the team in 2023.”

Smith is the first new signing Wakefield have made for next season, and the first for Mark Applegarth following his promotion to replace Willie Poching as head coach.

Applegarth is looking forward to working with Smith and is excited about the club’s halfback options with Mason Lino and Lee Gaskell still on board, despite the departure of club captain Jacob Miller to Castleford Tigers.

“He is someone I have monitored for a long time as I liked him as a player and saw the potential in him,” said Applegarth.

“Morgan has started to show a well-rounded game, whilst his best years are definitely still to come, and I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him achieve his potential.

“With Mason, Gasky and Morgan, we have some good quality competition for places which can only bode well for creating a good competitive culture where people are striving to get better.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.