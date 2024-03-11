‘One of the best in the comp’: George Williams’ high praise for in-form Warrington Wolves star

GEORGE WILLIAMS believes Warrington have one of the best players in Super League on their hands in Matt Dufty.

The speedy Australian fullback joined the Wolves from Canterbury Bulldogs in the summer of 2022 but only played six games that year before injury ended his season.

Dufty played 30 times last term and showed glimpses of his potential in an inconsistent Warrington team, but he has started 2024 in impressive form.

He shone in their victories against Castleford and Hull KR over the past two weeks, helping build a three-match winning run under coach Sam Burgess before Sunday’s trip to London.

Against the Robins, he set up two tries – including one for Williams, who made an earlier-than-expected return from an ankle injury and is hopeful of being fit for the Broncos clash with fellow halfback Josh Drinkwater sidelined for several weeks by a quad issue – and he scored the winner ten minutes from time.

“I believe he’s one of the best players in the comp,” Williams told League Express after Dufty’s “brilliant” performance in East Yorkshire.

“Especially with the ball, but it’s more pleasing to see him do some of the defensive stuff that he’s probably not known for. He’s doing that this year, which is great for the team.”

And Burgess believes there is more to come from his fullback: “I think we’re seeing a good side of Dufty – he’s been good in every game,” he said.

“It’s only four rounds in and the tracks are pretty heavy, so when it gets a bit drier I think we’ll see a bit more from him.”

Williams also hailed the recent displays of Leon Hayes, who replaced the England captain for Warrington’s home wins over Hull FC and Castleford before playing alongside him at Hull KR in Drinkwater’s absence.

“He’s very calm for a young bloke,” said Williams of the diminutive homegrown halfback, who only turned 20 last week.

“He’s really good with the ball in hand, kicks well and he defends well for a tiny bloke.

“I’m pleased for him; he’s a Warrington lad so it means a lot for him to play and I think you see that when he’s out there.”

