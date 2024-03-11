Sam Halsall sees the potential in new Huddersfield Giants attack

SAM HALSALL says there’s a lot more still to come from Huddersfield after they thrashed Yorkshire neighbours Castleford on Friday night.

The young outside back scored two of the Giants’ nine tries as they earned their second victory of the season.

After winning at Leigh in their season opener, Ian Watson’s side suffered comfortable defeats against both St Helens and Wigan.

“In the last couple of weeks we knew we could have been better in our attack, but we knew we just had to be patient,” Halsall told League Express.

“It’s a new squad, a new spine (with Adam Clune). I think we looked pretty fluid and we just need to keep building on that.

“It’s a decent start but we know we’re still way off where we want to be and where we know we can get to and what this team can achieve.

“We need to keep building those combinations and on our performances each week. We’re not looking too far ahead.”

Halsall enjoyed a strong first season at Huddersfield after joining from Wigan at the end of 2022, scoring nine tries in 17 appearances, but the Castleford game was his first of the year.

New signing Elliot Wallis was preferred on the wing for the first three matches before missing Friday’s clash with his former side because of a minor foot issue.

“It was disappointing but I just had to wait for my opportunity,” said Halsall.

“The opportunity came tonight and hopefully I did enough. It was just about me being patient and biding my time.

“We’ve got competition. I’m still pretty young and still pretty fresh to the game. I need to keep proving myself each week.”

