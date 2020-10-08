One rule for one, another for the rest – if Elstone wants to scrutinise Toronto, he should look closer to home too

“Will it bring new revenue in the other clubs will be able to share in?”

These were the words of Super League chief executive Robert Elstone when explaining what Super League wanted from Toronto Wolfpack.

Elstone wants to know if Toronto can fill the coffers of his other 11 clubs, who all benefitted to the sum of £140,000 each this year as Toronto didn’t take any central distribution.

Scrutiny of the Wolfpack shouldn’t be discouraged, especially given the recent mess that has left players and staff unpaid for over four months, it’s an inexplicable and disgraceful situation.

But if Super League are ready to dissect the viability and the monetary value of Toronto, let’s hope they look a bit closer to home too.

Their recent accounts were published last month for what was Elstone’s first year in the hot seat.

One of his remits was to increase commercial and sponsorship income. However, sponsorship income declined from £2.024 million in 2018 to £1.675 million in 2019, a decrease of 17.2%. This, despite having his own team, at its own cost, a large part of which is a duplication of costs across the sport’s two executive bodies, Super League Europe and the RFL. Why has this happened?

Perhaps Elstone should have a look at the other clubs too. Of the 11 remaining Super League clubs, only two, Castleford and Catalans, have managed to increase their attendances over a ten-year period. Has this been addressed? Don’t count on it.

These clubs, of course, take central distribution money from the game annually. What do they have to do to get it? Stay in Super League for another year. They don’t have to prove their viability, prove their commercial value or prove how they’re growing their club or helping to grow the sport. It’s an annual handout for them to spend how they see fit.

Most, of course, spend it funding their playing squad. Most clubs spend it on overseas imports that command six-figure packages. But don’t forget many clubs were reluctant to bring back reserve grade, deemed essential by coaches to the development of young domestic stars, because it cost about the same amount as the guy from overseas. Reserve grade, by the way, was the first thing binned off to cut costs as a result of Sky rebates next year.

The list goes on; six years on from the licensing era, two clubs in Super League still play in grounds that were deemed unacceptable at the time.

Clubs far more geographically blessed than Toronto are struggling, and in some cases have a long history of failing, to produce homegrown talent. This, of course, is a stick to prod the Wolfpack with too, but conveniently not used against the seemingly faultless rest.

Super League’s minimum standards are practically non-existent yet they want the world from Toronto in comparison. Better yet, they want to know how they can make everyone else money in the process, but don’t seem to fancy investigating why they’re making less money themselves.

Scrutiny is healthy but it shouldn’t be isolated or activated when convenient.

If Elstone wants to scrutinise one, he should scrutinise all. That includes his own team.

“The club has to prove it’s viable in its own right firstly but the question beyond that is will Super League be better off at some point in the foreseeable future from having a team in Toronto?”

It’s a valid question that Elstone asks. You could argue it’s impossible to answer.

Another valid question is whether rugby league will be better off in the foreseeable future for having a separate Super League executive body?

Because on the evidence we have so far, there is little to suggest that’s the case.

It’s hard to see Toronto not being back in Super League next year now. Toronto’s readmission application, by their own admittance wasn’t up to standard. Yet clubs, who were reportedly determined to see them kicked out, gave them more time. They had a reason to get rid of them, and ultimately backed down. When push came to shove, they showed their hand. Only if Toronto fall blatantly below standards again is it realistic to think they’ll be gone.

If and when Toronto do come back, it’s important there is a strategy, a plan and a list of objectives they must fulfil.

Hopefully the same is done of the other clubs too.