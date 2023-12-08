Other rugby league clubs tried to change IMG grades as Castleford Tigers release statement in response

OTHER rugby league clubs tried to change their IMG grades as well as Castleford Tigers after the deadline, the RFL has revealed.

The Tigers, last night, were informed that their indicative grading score for 2024 would not be reconsidered with their appeal failing.

The club requested an exemption to resubmit their Data Capture Form, having discovered after their initial submission that it had not contained the correct data.

Though the RFL revealed that they recognised that the resubmission would give Castleford an inflated score, the RFL Board decided not to increase the Tigers’ ranking because “it would be unfair to other clubs – several of whom have also sought unsuccessfully to have data submitted after the deadline considered – to make changes after the indicative gradings have been published.”

The Tigers themselves responded last night with a statement that reads: “As a club we are disappointed that the RFL will not change the gradings, however we are pleased to hear that they have agreed that our score would increase to 12.91. This gives us a great base to work from to push our score as high as we can in readiness for the 2025 gradings.”

There was, however, brilliant news for the West Yorkshire club last night with the revelation that real estate magnate Martin Jepson has become a new shareholder after being investing a seven-figure sum immediately.

