Huddersfield Giants smash through 3,000 season ticket sales ahead of Super League 2024

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have smashed through 3,000 season ticket sales ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The West Yorkshire club offers the cheapest season ticket in the entire league, with prices standing at just over £165 for over 30s and £90 for under 30s.

The price for these tickets will rise tomorrow at 5pm, whilst the club has also extended the Free Season Card offer to everyone under 12, with the club setting up a FanZone outside the stadium, with various activities for young people.

Head coach Ian Watson and his chargers will be wanting for a better season in 2024 following a disappointing year in 2023 in which the Giants finished ninth with just 11 wins from 27 games.

The off-season has seen a large turnover in players yet again with Adam Clune (Newcastle Knights), Thomas Deakin (Sydney Roosters), Jack Murchie (Parramatta Eels), Andre Savelio (Hull FC), Adam Swift (Hull FC), Elliot Wallis (Castleford Tigers) all joining the club.

Meanwhile, Jack Ashworth (Hull FC), Theo Fages (Catalans Dragons), Josh Jones (retired), Jermaine McGillvary (Wakefield Trinity), Chris McQueen (retiring), Nathan Mason (Australia), Adam O’Brien (Halifax Panthers), Nathan Peats (retiring), Will Pryce (Newcastle Knights), George Roby (York Knights), Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards) have all left the club as Huddersfield enters a new era.

