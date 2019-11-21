Out Now! Rugby League World: Comings & Goings

There’s no escaping Sonny Bill Williams following his sensational return to Rugby League with Toronto Wolfpack and he’s the Rugby League World magazine cover star this month!

The magazine is out now to read onlione at www.totalrl.com/rlw and will be in shops from Friday 22nd November. Subscriptions and single copies are available by post from www.totalrl.com/shop

What’s inside? As well as SBW, we look at some other Super League signings who may be going under the radar.

There’s also no escaping a disastrous tour for Great Britain, which has left us red faced with anger, white with shock and feeling blue. We assess the damage plus what should happen next. To lift the gloom, we look back at the Class of ’88 when the Lions roared in triumph in Sydney.

Our Time Machine also revisits the glory days of Swinton and new Fev Rovers signing Brett Ferres answers your questions in our Quickfire Q & A.

The Bradford Bulls saga rumbles on, and we talk to head coach John Kear about how the club can move forward from its latest off-field setbacks.

One of the biggest names in Women’s Rugby League has been forced to hang up her boots. We chat to Lois Forsell about coping with a career-ending injury and what comes next. Also, Jo Phillips tells us about a sensational fundraising challenge in the USA as an intrepid Rugby League team took on the Grand Canyon.

On the international front, we’ve got features on Scotland and Greece who are both through to the World Cup finals in 2021, and Serbia who went through a harsh reality check during the qualifiers. We also find out about Rugby League activity on the Solomon Islands, plus Tonga’s sensational victory over Australia, and our regular coverage from France and Wales.

We’ve got an eyewitness report on the amazing reception for the GB Lions and England Women in Papua New Guinea, a look at Doncaster’s plans for the future, Rob Worrincy tells us about his new career in the police force and we check out the university production line of Rugby League talent.

Plus we’ve got some great Challenge Cup and Grand Final DVDs to be won!