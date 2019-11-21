Shaun Lunt signs for Championship side Batley Bulldogs for 2020

Batley Bulldogs have pulled off a significant coup with the addition of former Leeds and Hull KR hooker Shaun Lunt.

The Bulldogs say they have beaten off competition from a ‘number of high-profile clubs’ to land Lunt’s signature for the 2020 season, in a move which arguably ranks as one of the biggest transfers by a Championship side so far this off-season.

Lunt is a Super League winner with the Rhinos, an England international and has appeared in numerous major finals during his career in the top-flight.

But he will now be a Bulldogs player in 2020. Chief executive Paul Harrison said: “This is a massive signing for the club. To have a player with this level of experience is invaluable and we’re excited to be welcoming Shaun to The Bulldogs.”