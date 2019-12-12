Palestine Rugby League recognised by home Olympic Committee

Palestine RL, based in Bethlehem and formed in 2014, has been formally recognised by the country’s Olympic Committee.

“This is a significant development for us and will enable our organization to move forward,” commented Rabie El Masri, president of Palastine Rugby League. “With our observer membership of the RLEF’s Middle East Africa region, I was able to meet with the Palestine Olympic Committee, in Ramallah, who very helpful and supported us.”

“I presented my development strategy and plan to create more clubs, whose primary objective is to engage the youth of the country.”

Currently there are two operational men’s clubs – the Warriors and the Eagles – and two women’s clubs in the process of being established – the Brave Blossoms and the Urcas – who have international fixtures planned for 2020.

Recognition by the Palestinian Olympic Committee means that another nation has been ratified towards the International Rugby League’s (IRL) aim of becoming a member of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF), a membership which would open up further funding streams.