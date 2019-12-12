Rochdale land Penkywicz

Rochdale Hornets have completed the coup signing of hooker Sean Penkywicz.

The experience number nine has joined the club having most recently played for Workington Town.

Best remembered for his time with Halifax and Leigh, the 37-year-old has made over 350 appearances and will reunite with Matt Calland at Rochdale, having won the Championship together with Halifax in 2010.

“I am looking forward to a new challenge,” he said.

“To work with Matt Calland again was a major draw. Having worked with him before, I know he’ll be working hard to put out a competitive team.”

Calland added: “Sean is a class player with a wealth of experience having played over 350 professional games.

“I am really looking forward to working with him again. He is a real character and a match winner.”