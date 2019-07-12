Panthers move into top eight with victory over the Titans

Penrith Panthers moved into the top eight as their season continues to take shape after a comfortable 24-2 win over Gold Coast Titans, their sixth victory in a row.

Both sides exchanged penalties before the Panthers scored the opening try on 28 minutes. Jarome Luai stayed alive, combined with James Tamou, and sent Dylan Edwards in.

The home side notched another try before half-time when Brian To’o dived in at the corner after AJ Brimson failed to deal with James Maloney’s high kick.

The Titans had plenty of possession and territory in the second half but didn’t trouble their hosts and they were punished with nine minutes to play when Luai set up Edwards again.

Then when Brent Naden cleaned up a loose ball, Maloney kicked to the right on the next play for To’o to complete his double with five minutes to play.

Panthers: Edwards, Mansour, Whare, Nade, To’o, Luai, Maloney, Tamou, Kenny, Fisher-Harris, Kikau, Winterstein, Yeo; Interchanges: Egan, Leota, Campbell-Gillard, Cartwright

Tries: Edwards 2, To’o 2; Goals: Maloney 4

Titans: Brimson, Don, Copley, Kelly, Sami, Roberts, Jacks, Stockwell, Peats, Fotuaika, Proctor, Cartwright, Wallace; Interchanges: Rein, Boyd, Whitbread, Matthews

Goal: Roberts

