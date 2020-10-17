Panthers to face Storm in NRL Grand Final

The NRL Minor Premiers Penrith Panthers will face Melbourne Storm in next Sunday’s NRL Grand Final at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium after emerging triumphant 20-16 in a thrilling Preliminary Final against South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The Panthers, coached by Ivan Cleary (pictured), the father of their halfback Nathan, scored tries by Brian To’o, Tyrone May and Dylan Edwards, all of them converted by Cleary, who also added a penalty.

The Rabbitohs had taken an early lead after just three minutes with a try by Alex Johnston, but the Panthers soon pulled level and never lost the lead, although South Sydney were always in touch, adding a try by Dane Gagai on 49 minutes and pulling to within four points with Corey Allan’s try on 72 minutes.

For a fuller report of this game and a preview of next weekend’s Grand Final check out Monday’s edition of League Express.

Panthers: T – To’o, May, Edwards; G – Cleary 4

Rabbitohs: T – Johnston, Gagai, Allan; G – Reynolds 2

Half-time: 14-6