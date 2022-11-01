Papua New Guinea Orchids register impressive 34-12 World Cup win over Canada

PAPUA New Guinea Orchids began their World Cup campaign with a brilliant 34-12 win over Canada.

It was an error-strewn opening half, but Papua New Guinea broke the deadlock in the 24th minute with Shellie Long dotting down, though Emily Veivers missed the conversion.

Petra Woods responded for Canada on the half-hour mark, and, with Dani Frananda’s conversion, the Ravens went into a 6-4 lead.

That was until Martha Molowia struck just before the break to hand the Orchids an 8-6 lead at half-time.

Molowia grabbed another just after the break with Veivers converting, and, things got even better for PNG five minutes later when Ua Ravu notched a four-pointer.

Megan Pakulis brought Canada back to within six points at 18-12, but Essay Banu and a Lilah Malabag conversion handed the Orchids a 24-12 lead.

PNG put another nail in the Ravens’ coffin when Belinda Gwasamun charged over with five minutes to go, but Malabag couldn’t add the extras.

But, the Orchids weren’t finished there and Anika Butler stepped inside to round off a great move as PNG racked up their first-ever World Cup win in the women’s tournament.

Papua New Guinea

Martha Molowia, Lisa-Marie Alu, Shellie Long, Belinda Gwasamun, Anika Butler, Sera Koroi, Lilah Malabag, Elsie Albert (C), Therese Aiton, Gloria Kaupa, Emily Veivers, Essay Banu, Ua Ravu. Subs (all used): Jessikah Reeves, Bertshiba Awoi, Michelle John, Talitha Kunjil

Tries: Long, Molowia 2, Ravu, Banu, Gwasamun, Butler

Goals: Veivers 2/5, Malabag 1/2

Canada

Karina Gauto, Lauren Mueller, Ferris Sandboe, Petra Woods, Dani Frananda, Laura Mariu, Sabrina McDaid, Kirsty Sargent, Alanna Fittes, Liz Steele, Gabrielle Hindley (C), Maddy Aberg, Megan Pakulis. Subs (all used): Natalie Tam, Sarah Maguire, Ada Okonkwo, Jade Menin

Tries: Woods, Pakulis

Goals: Frananda 2/2

Half-time: 8-6

Venue: Headingley, Leeds