Super League Rivals Round fixtures revealed with Leigh Leopards facing major challenge

THE Super League Rivals Round has been revealed ahead of the full fixture list announcement on Thursday.

These fixtures will take place on the Easter Weekend, with the newly-promoted Leigh Leopards taking on last year’s surprise package Salford Red Devils at the Leigh Sports Village.

Castleford Tigers will host Wakefield Trinity at the Jungle with Leeds Rhinos doing the same with Huddersfield Giants at their Headingley stadium.

Meanwhile, Hull FC will take on Hull KR at the MKM Stadium with Wigan Warriors doing battle with local rivals St Helens at the DW Stadium.

The full Rivals Round fixture list is as follows:

– Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

– Hull FC v Hull KR

– Wigan Warriors v St Helens

– Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

– Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

– Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants