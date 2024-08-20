Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi moving to Super League for 2025

PARRAMATTA EELS halfback Daejarn Asi will be a Super League player in 2025.

According to reports in The Australian, the 24-year-old is set for a move to the northern hemisphere with the Eels keen on signing South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Dean Hawkins.

Asi, who came through the ranks at North Queensland Cowboys, went on to play ten games before making the move to the New Zealand Warriors ahead of the 2022 NRL season.

The 24-year-old spent just one season in New Zealand before returning to Australia to join Parramatta where he has since made 22 appearances in two years.

Having earned two caps for Samoa as well as two appearances for the New Zealand Maori side, Asi will bring versatility to his new Super League club.

