Leigh Leopards centre Ricky Leutele set for Super League move

LEIGH LEOPARDS centre Ricky Leutele is set for a move to a Super League rival.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks who, prior to Salford Red Devils’ Super League clash with the Leopards, revealed that Dolphins centre Tesi Niu would be moving to Leigh to replace Leutele.

As a result, Leutele would be heading to his former club Huddersfield Giants for 2025, replacing the Salford-bound Esan Marsters.

Brooks said: “I understand that Leigh are about to agree a deal with Tesi Niu of the Dolphins. Making way will be Ricky Leutele who will be moving to Huddersfield Giants.”

Leutele had previously outlined his intention to stay at the Leigh Sports Village, saying: “We’re currently in talks. I’m constantly talking with Chezzy (director of rugby Chris Chester) and the club.

“The good thing is the club want me and I want to stay so we’ve just got to work out the finer details of it all and hopefully get it over the line some time soon.”

However, it appears as though the 34-year-old will be a Huddersfield player once more next season after making 37 appearances for the Giants between 2021 and 2022.

