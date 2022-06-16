Past and present Wigan Warriors players set to clash in Malta-Lebanon international

Barrow Raiders halfback Jarrod Sammut is back in the Malta squad for their mid-season international against Lebanon at the Leichhardt Oval, Sydney next Wednesday (June 22).

The Australian-born 35-year-old former NRL and Super League player has been a big hit since joining the Cumbrian club from London Broncos ahead of this season, scoring two tries and kicking five goals in the recent 44-4 home win over Widnes.

Sammut, who started his top-level career at Penrith Panthers and has also represented Welsh club Crusaders, Bradford, Wakefield, London Broncos, Wigan and Leigh, has made seven appearances for Malta, for whom he qualifies through his paternal grandparents.

The most recent was in last month’s 66-6 victory over Montenegro in the inaugural Medieval Shield. He claimed a hat-trick of tries and nine goals in sweltering conditions at Maltese football club Mosta’s Charles Abela Stadium.

“It’s great for the international game, a lot of work goes on behind the scenes to make these matches happen and the Maltese community really got behind us,” he said.

“For me personally, it’s not about the individual points haul but more a great effort by the team to come away with a win, which we’ve been desperate for.

“My body is holding up really well – I’ve got some years left in me. I’m feeling great and still loving the game.

“It would be a step back if I didn’t pass on my knowledge and experience. That’s why I love playing for Malta.”

It will be Lebanon’s first outing since 2019 due to the pandemic, and former Australia rugby union coach Michael Cheika’s first in charge.

Cheika, whose team will face Ireland, New Zealand and Jamaica in Group C of the World Cup, is expected to select Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski, a former London Broncos team-mate of Sammut.