Championship Focus: Uncertainty adds to desperation in promotion and relegation battles

Ed Chamberlain at Leigh, Jacob Ogden at York, Josh Hodson and James Meadows at Batley, Titus Gwaze at Halifax, Jarrod Sammut at Barrow.

There is no shortage of ex-London Broncos players plying their trade at sides in the top six of the Championship.

Meanwhile the capital club they represented last season fights for its second-tier survival, just three years after playing in Super League.

And should the Broncos descend, coming the other way could be a Keighley side inspired by Dane Chisholm, who made three loan appearances for the Broncos before completing his move from Featherstone to the Cougars.

Uncertainty over future divisional structure has only added to the desperation of the likes of Keighley to move up from League One and those at the wrong end of the Championship to avoid the drop.

That is underlined by both the Broncos and fellow strugglers Dewsbury going into a round-15 clash in West Yorkshire yesterday (Sunday, June 12), which was a four-pointer if ever there was one, under ‘interim’ coaches in Mike Eccles and Paul Sykes after parting company with those who started the season at the helm.

Eccles, the Broncos’ long-serving head of performance, stepped up following the departure of Jermaine Coleman and his assistant and younger brother Jy-mel, who had only arrived over the close-season.

Against a backdrop of a big turnaround in players following a switch from full to part-time status and a move to AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium from Ealing Trailfinders rugby union club, the team had claimed just three points from the first twelve league games.

Since then, there have been defeats at Workington Town, whose 32-18 win was their first in the league this year, and York, where Eccles saw positives in the performance as the City Knights were made to work for their 36-34 success.

Eccles is the third man, after Tom Tsang and Coleman, to be in charge since the reign of Danny Ward, who took the Broncos into Super League via that memorable 2018 Million Pound Game win over Toronto Wolfpack in Canada, ended last July.

Ward took over from Andrew Henderson at the start of the 2018 season, while, after the end of it, Lee Greenwood succeeded Neil Kelly at Dewsbury.

The former Siddal and Gloucestershire All Golds coach, who is an ex-Broncos player, left after the 66-0 round-13 defeat at Halifax late last month, with his charges having claimed only four points.

Veteran halfback Sykes, who is still playing at 40, suffered a 26-18 home defeat by Whitehaven, who pulled four points clear of their hosts as a result, in his first match in charge eight days ago.

With the international break to regroup, the Broncos are preparing to visit Widnes, who themselves parted company with coach Simon Finnigan in April, on Sunday, June 26, when Dewsbury head to Bradford, whom John Kear left on the same day.

Now Kear is to take over at Widnes on an initial one-and-a-half-year contract from July 1st.

Meanwhile Australian Henderson was linked with both Widnes and Bradford before signing a two-year contract extension as head of rugby at Keighley, where he works alongside coach and compatriot Rhys Lovegrove.

While Lovegrove has been in post since the middle of the 2019 season, Henderson arrived in October, having been right-hand man to Steve Price at Warrington.

Keighley last played in the Championship in 2014 and have made an impressive start in their bid to return, winning nine out of nine League One games going into their away game at Cornwall.

They became the first side to deny North Wales Crusaders a win this season via their 56-12 victory at Colony Bay, where marquee signing Chisholm, the Australian-born former Melbourne Storm and France player, made his fourth appearance.

The Cougars have since recruited experienced former NRL, Wigan, Toulouse, Samoa and USA prop Eddy Pettybourne, who has been playing for French side Limoux, on a contract until 2023, as well as ex-New Zealand and Samoa centre Junior Sa’u, the former Newcastle Knights, Melbourne Storm, Salford and Leigh player who has signed until the end of this year.

