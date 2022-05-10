Paul Lakin explains appointment of Willie Peters as Hull KR head coach

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin believes that incoming head coach Willie Peters has all the experience necessary for the job and is “the ideal fit” for the club.

Peters has been appointed on a three-year deal from the start of 2023 to take over the Super League side.

At the end of the season the 43-year-old will replace fellow Australian Tony Smith, who is set to finish a tenure of over three years.

The Robins have made great strides under Smith, including reaching the Super League play-off semi-finals last term, and Lakin is confident that Peters can continue that work.

“From the first time we spoke to Willie it was clear that he understood the progress we have made under Tony, our philosophy on recruitment, the quality of our squad, the passion of our fanbase and how he could build and develop our team further over the next three years,” said Lakin.

Peters is currently an assistant coach at Newcastle Knights, having also coached at Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

And although this will be a first coaching role in England, he is no stranger to Super League having played for Gateshead, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings.

“Willie knows Super League well, he’s a fan of the competition, and he has six years NRL assistant coaching experience across three clubs with high-quality cultures, who have consistently reached the play-offs,” added Lakin.

“He initially worked as a development coach and is clearly passionate about promoting youth at every opportunity, again a key discipline that we believe in as a club.

“Both former coaches and players who have worked with Willie spoke in such high regard of his coaching abilities.

“With Willie’s significant coaching experience, his initial development coaching background and his clear understanding of the Super League game, we believe he is the ideal fit for Hull KR, to progress from the firm foundation stones set in place.

“It is vitally important that we make this announcement now to enable retention and recruitment discussions to happen immediately whilst we remain fully focused on the 2022 season.”