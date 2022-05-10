Super League coach of the month for April revealed

St Helens boss Kristian Woolf has been named Betfred Coach of the Month for April.

Woolf’s team won four matches out of five in Super League across last month, the sole defeat coming with a valiant effort by a much-changed young team at Castleford Tigers.

Otherwise it was a good month as the maintained their place at the top of the Super League table.

Saints nilled Leeds Rhinos at Headingley, then beat Wigan Warriors in the Good Friday derby.

After backing up that win with success at Huddersfield Giants on Easter Monday, they finished the month with a narrow win over Salford Red Devils.

Woolf is the third different coach to win the award in the first three months of the season, following Matt Peet of Wigan in February and Steve McNamara of Catalans Dragons in March.

“It’s a privilege to win an award like this but we only get these awards because we have a good playing group who play hard and compete hard – and that gives us the success on the field,” said Woolf.