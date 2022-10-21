Paul Rowley and Kurt Haggerty sign long-term Super League deals with Salford Red Devils

SALFORD Red Devils have announced a major coup in giving head coach Paul Rowley and assistant Kurt Haggerty new long-term deals.

The deal – which lasts until 2025 – will allow the pair to build on last season’s success and plan long-term ambitions with the current playing squad.

After introducing an exciting brand of attacking rugby across 2022, Rowley and Haggerty guided the Red Devils to the Betfred Super League play-offs before being narrowly beaten by eventual champions, St Helens in the semi-final – achievements that meant Rowley was subsequently nominated for Super League Coach of the Year.

Rowley, in reaction to signing his new deal, said: “I’m very grateful for the the belief and trust placed in me to lead the team going forward and I am privileged to be a part of a fantastic group who will continue to work hard and give 100% commitment to the cause.

“Thanks to everybody who supported myself and the team and look forward to seeing you all next season. Thanks, Rolls.”

Haggerty also added: “I am delighted to have extended my contract with the club for the next three years. We have a great group of players and staff who are a pleasure to work with everyday.

“We all share a common goal of wanting to win trophies and bring a successful winning brand to Salford.”

Chief executive Ian Blease also said: “I am really pleased to get both Paul & Kurt to commit long-term at the Red Devils. After a good back half of last season, playing a magnificent brand of rugby, it’s pleasing that we are now able to build long term with these guys in charge.

“The amount of knowledgeable people coming up to me saying how impressed they were with the on-pitch displays is testament to all their hard work and effort, along with the back-room staff and the whole of the playing group.

“I am really looking forward to seeing what they can both conjure up on the pitch for the 2023 season and beyond.”