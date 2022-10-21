Paul Rowley and Kurt Haggerty sign long-term Super League deals with Salford Red Devils

SALFORD Red Devils have announced a major coup in giving head coach Paul Rowley and assistant Kurt Haggerty new long-term deals.
The deal – which lasts until 2025 – will allow the pair to build on last season’s success and plan long-term ambitions with the current playing squad.
After introducing an exciting brand of attacking rugby across 2022, Rowley and Haggerty guided the Red Devils to the Betfred Super League play-offs before being narrowly beaten by eventual champions, St Helens in the semi-final – achievements that meant Rowley was subsequently nominated for Super League Coach of the Year.
Rowley, in reaction to signing his new deal, said: “I’m very grateful for the the belief and trust placed in me to lead the team going forward and I am privileged to be a part of a fantastic group who will continue to work hard and give 100% commitment to the cause.
“Thanks to everybody who supported myself and the team and look forward to seeing you all next season. Thanks, Rolls.”
Haggerty also added: “I am delighted to have extended my contract with the club for the next three years. We have a great group of players and staff who are a pleasure to work with everyday.
“We all share a common goal of wanting to win trophies and bring a successful winning brand to Salford.”
Chief executive Ian Blease also said: “I am really pleased to get both Paul & Kurt to commit long-term at the Red Devils. After a good back half of last season, playing a magnificent brand of rugby, it’s pleasing that we are now able to build long term with these guys in charge.