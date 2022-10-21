Bradford Bulls make important appointment ahead of 2023 season

BRADFORD Bulls have continued their rebuild on and off the field ahead of the 2023 Championship.

The West Yorkshire club has appointed Ryan Hunkin as the Head of Youth.

Hunkin, who was the club’s former Scholarship Coach re-joins the club as Head of Youth, with a wealth of knowledge in Junior Rugby League development from working in the community game for a long period of time.

After working with the Bradford Bulls Foundation, delivering sports sessions in Schools in the Bradford region, Hunkin makes the switch to Head of Youth.

Hunkin described it as a great opportunity for himself, and how it is an ‘exciting challenge’.

“I am delighted to become the new Head of Youth, it is something I have thought about for a while and to have the opportunity to be part of this great academy once more is an exciting challenge”, said Hunkin.

“I’m very proud, as I said, it is something I set as a goal quite a few years ago, so to achieve it is pretty special for myself and my family.

“I’ll be responsible for the development of all players, staff and volunteers within the academy, embedding policies and procedures, building and nurturing relationships between the club and stakeholders such as community clubs, players’ parents and partners.

“I have set myself a few goals for 2023, ultimately, I want the academy to be a place where staff, volunteers, parents and essentially players enjoy being a part of, and develop / progress into reserves / 1st team Rugby League or alternatively back to community club rugby, but crucially leave the academy with better people and better players”.