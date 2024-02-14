Paul Rowley confirms Salford Red Devils new signing set to miss opening six weeks of Super League 2024

SALFORD RED DEVILS new signing Ethan Ryan is set to miss the opening six weeks of the 2024 Super League season, head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed.

Ryan, who made the off-season move from Hull KR, is currently sidelined with a wrist injury, but with the Irish international being a new recruit, there is anticipation to see him in action.

However, Rowley has pinpointed round six as the winger’s likely return date.

“Ethan is about round six. He has not seen his specialist yet to return to contact or any sort of contact. He has got a considerable journey to go yet but he is fit and running well,” Rowley said.

“We need to tick the boxes regarding his return to play which is a bit off yet. It’s a bit early to get too excited about Ethan’s return.

“As we know in this game, time goes quick and I’m sure round five or six will be here before we know it.”

Meanwhile, new recruits Nene Macdonald and Cade Cust are expected to be amongst the debutants for the Red Devils away at Leeds Rhinos on Friday night.

