Paul Rowley ‘super proud’ of Salford Red Devils after missing out on play-offs

PAUL ROWLEY remains proud of his Salford Red Devils players despite missing out on the Super League play-offs.

Salford needed to beat League Leaders’ Shield-chasing Catalans Dragons and hope that Warrington Wolves slipped up to snatch sixth spot on the final night of the regular season.

In the event, neither result went as required, with Warrington beating Huddersfield Giants and the Red Devils succumbing to a late defeat against the French side.

The scores were tied with 13 minutes to go in Salford, but a Sam Tomkins field-goal was followed by two further Catalans tries in the closing stages.

And coach Rowley felt the match reflected their season as a whole: “We came close, but not close enough unfortunately.”

He added: “It’s tough to lose any game but the double jeopardy is that our season has ended.

“But I am super proud of the boys for their efforts through the season. I’m disappointed not to get to spend a few more weeks working with the lads.”

Meanwhile, Rhys Williams and James Greenwood will both leave Salford after four years at the club, with neither to be kept on for next season.

The pair both scored tries in the 2020 Challenge Cup Final, when the Red Devils lost to Leeds Rhinos by a single point.

But Welsh winger Williams has made only nine appearances for the club this season, while forward Greenwood played only once.

Rowley said: “On behalf of all of the lads, we thank them for their contributions to the group and their friendship during their time at Salford.”

The club say they remain in discussions with other out-of-contract players.

Danny Addy, Amir Bourouh, Matty Costello, Deon Cross, Ben Hellewell and Ken Sio are yet to have their futures confirmed although winger Sio, Salford’s top scorer with twelve tries, is expected to stay.

