PAUL WELLENS believes it would be “a great achievement” if St Helens finished fourth in Super League in 2024.

Saints have endured a difficult year, with it appearing at one stage as if they could fall out of the top six play-off positions altogether following an injury crisis and a lack of form.

However, a convincing win over Castleford Tigers last time out has given Saints the chance to finish fourth if they beat Leigh Leopards on Friday night – and if Salford Red Devils also lose to Wigan Warriors tomorrow night.

And Wellens believes that a fourth-placed finish would be a success: “I think it would be a great achievement, not for me personally but for the playing group,” Wellens said.

“We have been challenged more so than ever before. We have always been in and around the top two so it’s been a different experience.

“I love the way the group has stuck together through tough times and the way that young players have put their hands up.

“It would present a success in some way but in the St Helens perspective, we would love to be fighting higher up the table.”

