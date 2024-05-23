Paul Wellens gives latest on Waqa Blake’s future at St Helens

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has admitted that no discussion has taken place with Waqa Blake about his future at the club.

Blake signed a one-year deal at the Totally Wicked Stadium ahead of the 2024 Super League season but suffered an indifferent start to the year.

Since being given a spot on the wing, the former Parramatta Eels star’s form has improved, so much so that he scored a hat-trick in the 60-6 demolition of Castleford Tigers almost a fortnight ago.

However, Wellens is keen for Blake to show more consistency as the former explained the latter’s main issue.

“We have not really had many discussions around that situation,” Wellens said. “The focus for Waqa now is to be consistent with his game.

“He has made some really big improvements in recent weeks and I always said with Waqa that he came midway through pre-season so we had to be patient.

“He is on his own over here and settling into a new environment and that’s always a challenge. As weeks have gone by, he is getting his fitness back and is certainly a lot lighter than he was when he first came.

“Those improvements have come on in recent weeks. He’s also a really good finisher and brings the ball strongly out of defence.”

Blake is primarily a centre but has been used mainly as a winger by Wellens.

“I think he is a bit of both, I know his preferred position is centre but if you look at his NRL career, he has done both.

“Where we are at at the moment, he is better suited to us o the wing but I’m not averse to him playing in the centres as he did early on in the year.”

