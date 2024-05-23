Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet responds to Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis bans from Challenge Cup semi-final and their replacements

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet has called on his side to improve their discipline following the suspensions handed to Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis in the aftermath of Wigan’s impressive Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR.

Walters was charged with Grade B Head Contact whilst Ellis incurred a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge, meaning both players were given a one-match penalty notice and therefore will sit out Wigan’s Super League fixture against Salford Red Devils this weekend.

Although Peet took aim at other challenges that were made during that semi-final, the Warriors boss insists that such bans are in players’ control.

“We understand it and I can’t be bothered being drawn on it really. We understand, accept it and move on,” Peet said.

“We have to be better. It’s the only thing we can control isn’t it? You see some other challenges in games and in the same game.

“But, we are going to concentrate on being better, timing wise and discipline wise. We don’t want to give referees or the Match Review Panel decisions to make.

“It’s in our own hands and we have to improve.”

So who will replace Sam Walters and Kaide Ellis in Peet’s squad?

“Mike Cooper and Harvie Hill will return. They both have a physical presence and are committed players. They are both well-rounded middle forwards.

“One is experienced and has made hundreds of appearances whilst one is just starting off. There are similarities between the two of them.”

