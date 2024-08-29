Paul Wellens reflects on Kyle Amor’s appointment as head coach of Whitehaven

IT’S fair to say that Kyle Amor has already endured a baptism of fire in his first day as Whitehaven head coach.

Having been met by a playing staff that has refused to play the remainder of their Championship fixtures, Amor will have his work cut out in inspiring the Cumbrian club to survive relegation – if he indeed convinces the players to make it to Sunday’s game against Dewsbury Rams.

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens and Amor go way back together, with the pair becoming closely intertwined with the trophy-laden period for the Merseyside club.

However, whilst Wellens went into coaching, Amor at first went into commentary – and found himself earning rave reviews for his commentaries on Channel 4 and now the BBC.

That being said, Amor could not resist the temptation of leading his own local side – Whitehaven – out for the rest of the 2024 Championship season.

“I dropped Kyle a message to congratulate him. I’m excited to see how he finds it as he’s gone from the microphone to the coach’s table,” Wellens said.

“It’s going to be great to see him do the job. He is a really knowledgeable rugby league person and you can see that in his broadcasting role.

“He will add a lot to Whitehaven and galvanise them as a group. He is very proud and a local lad too so I’m sure the people of Whitehaven will really take to his appointment.

“A head coach’s role comes with its challenges, it comes with its ups and downs.”

