Huddersfield Giants’ Jake Connor names the best Super League player he has played alongside

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Jake Connor has named the best player in Super League that he has played alongside over the years.

Connor, who is now 29 years of age, has spent 11 years in the top flight, plying his trade for Huddersfield and Hull FC.

Along the way, the maverick has played alongside some top international stars – but one man stands out amongst all of them for Connor.

“Probably the best player I have ever played with is Danny Brough – and I don’t think he got the recognition he deserved either,” Connor said on the BBC 5 Live podcast.

“When I played, he would just turn up and kill it every week. Sometimes you wouldn’t see much of him during the week and he would just turn it on.

“The year he got Man of Steel, he was ridiculous. His kicking game was the best I’ve ever seen. He was freakish and pretty much carried that Huddersfield team at the time.”

