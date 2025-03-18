Paul Wellens responds to reports linking Joe Batchelor and James Bell with moves away from St Helens

PAUL WELLENS has responded to reports linking Joe Batchelor and James Bell with moves away from St Helens.

Both men have been linked with moves to Hull FC, with League Express and All Out Rugby League breaking the news on Batchelor and the latter publication revealing Hull’s move for Bell.

Of course, with the deadline for player negotiations being moved back from May 1 to November 1, those out of contract players are lining up new deals or new clubs already.

That being said, when pressed on Batchelor and Bell’s futures, Wellens held his cards close to his chest.

The Saints boss said: “There’s nothing we can say on that. We have had conversations with a number of those players – honest conversations on a one-to-one basis.

“I don’t want to break confidence and trust by divulging what was said in those conversations but when whichever path they decide to take is taken, I will let you know.”

With Saints suffering from injuries galore in the outside backs – the likes of Lewis Murphy, Konrad Hurrell, Owen Dagnall and now Kyle Feldt are all sidelined – Wellens was asked whether he would dip his toe into the transfer market immediately.

However, Wellens made the admission that Saints are “pretty close” to the salary cap.

“We are pretty close to the cap. Because it’s (Feldt’s injury) all very new, we can have discussions there but in terms of bringing in anybody we are not at that part at this moment in time.

“What we have to do is back the depth of the squad that we started the year with. This is a challenge I want to see the team rise to.”