CCTV footage released of alleged incident between ex-Super League boss Richard Agar and UK-based journalist

THE CCTV footage of the alleged incident between former Super League head coach Richard Agar and a UK-based journalist has been released.

NRL Central displayed the footage on their X page, with the caption: “CCTV footage of the incident that saw Warriors assistant Richard Agar fined $10K and suspended has surfaced. The footage, obtained exclusively by this masthead, does not appear to show Agar grabbing journalist John Davidson by the throat, despite the NRL issuing a breach notice.”

The incident can be viewed here:

CCTV footage of the incident that saw Warriors assistant Richard Agar fined $10K and suspended has surfaced. The footage, obtained exclusively by this masthead, does not appear to show Agar grabbing journalist John Davidson by the throat, despite the NRL issuing a breach notice. pic.twitter.com/9pQevW3u7B — NRLCentral (@nrlcentrall) March 18, 2025

Agar was reported to have ‘rejected claims’ that he allegedly ‘grabbed the throat’ of a UK-based journalist during half-time of New Zealand Warriors’ loss to Canberra Raiders in Las Vegas.

The former Leeds Rhinos boss, who won the Challenge Cup with the Headingley outfit, has been with the New Zealand-based side since 2023, with the coach having to walk through the press box to access the lifts into the dressing room area at the venue, where the alleged incident took place.

The NRL ha sinces issued a breach notice to Agar, which has proposed a massive five-figure fine as well as a three-match ban for the Yorkshireman.

The statement reads: “The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued New Zealand Warriors Assistant Coach Richard Agar with a breach notice alleging a breach of the NRL Code of Conduct following an altercation with an accredited media representative during Round 1 of the 2025 NRL Telstra Premiership.

“The breach notice proposes a fine for Agar of $10,000 (half suspended), a suspension of three (3) NRL matches and a requirement for Agar to undertake appropriate education and training.

“The suspension prohibits Agar from performing any duties as Assistant Coach of the Warriors on the days the matches are scheduled. Further, Agar is prohibited from travelling to any away match scheduled for the Warriors during the period of the suspension.”