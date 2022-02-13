Adam Pearson hopeful of securing Hull FC stadium deal

Hull FC Chairman Adam Pearson (pictured) hopes to secure a deal to remain at the MKM Stadium and says the prospect of moving away from the ground is now “less likely”.

The Black and Whites have played at their current home alongside football club Hull City since it opened in 2002, but FC’s lease expires in 2027.

Although Council-owned, the 25-000 capacity venue is operated by the Stadium Management Company, which is owned by the football club and was part of its recent takeover by Turkish media magnate Acun Ilicali.

The relationship between Hull FC and City’s previous owners became increasingly strained but Pearson – himself a former owner of the football team – is confident he can build a good bond with the new owners and use it to secure their long-term future at the ground.

“It’ll be challenging putting together a new deal for the club with Tan (Kesler, Hull City’s new vice-chairman) because he’s definitely got a grasp of things already, but I feel it’ll be a fair challenge,” Pearson told BBC Radio Humberside last week.

“Hopefully we can get a good deal for Hull FC which takes us beyond the six years left and that we can afford. It’s crucial to us.

“The stadium was meant to be the home of Hull FC. At times over the last five or six years it hasn’t felt so.

“We’re positive, we’re looking forward to a good relationship.

“The fans need to see security of tenure for the club. We need to take the lease from six (years) up to 20 or 25 years.”

Pearson said a deal needed doing in the “next couple of years” but assured he now considered it “less likely” that they would be forced out of their current home.

The FC Chairman also revealed the club’s “difficult position” financially, predicting a loss of around £1.25m when their 2021 accounts are published.

He also said a similar loss was likely to occur in 2022, largely due to a fall in membership with only around 6,200 fans signed up on the eve of the new Super League season, a drop of 3,000 on pre-Covid levels.

