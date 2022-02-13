Daryl Powell sure the future is bright with young Warrington Wolves talents

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell believes the return of the reserves set-up will be nothing but beneficial for the Wolves in the next couple of years.

Several of the club’s youngsters were blooded in their final pre-season match as they ran out 30-14 winners over Salford Red Devils.

Fringe first-team players Josh Thewlis, Riley Dean and Ellis Longstaff (pictured) all got valuable minutes, while the likes of Jake Thewlis, Jack Darbyshire, Leon Hayes, Tom Inman, Jacob Gannon, Luke Thomas, Tom Whitehead, Noah Booth and Aiden Doolan all got some time on the pitch, although none were selected for the first team in Saturday’s opening Super League clash against Leeds Rhinos.

Powell said: “I think the dominant feature of the Salford match was that there are some real quality young players coming through the system.

“Josh Thewlis, who has played a fair bit for the first team, was a standout at fullback. But the young players as a whole acquitted themselves really well and show that the future is really bright.”

Powell is non-committal, however, about whether any of them will be used this season.

“You never know if there is a bolter in there,” he admitted.

“But I do think in the next two or three years we are going to see quite a few of those players coming through.

“The reserves being back is fantastic. It will give us the platform to grow players throughout the system.

“It has been missing for a few years now. It came back, but then it got mothballed quickly because of Covid.

“But now it will be a game changer for individual player development. We just need some consistency now to give these players the opportunity to grow.”

Although Powell is happy with the experience he has in his first-team squad, he has admitted he wouldn’t be too concerned if he had to call upon someone like Thewlis later in the season if required.

“He is a running fullback”, added Powell.

“And he is one of the bravest young players I have ever seen. He will put his body in any position to deal with whatever it is, whether tackling or cleaning kicks up. He is phenomenal in that regard.

“He is such a committed player. In terms of his growth as a fullback, that is what we are constantly working on with him.”

Thewlis looks like a natural successor to current fullback Stefan Ratchford, who will celebrate his 34th birthday in July this year but still looks as good as ever, with his two late touchline conversions winning the game for Warrington at Leeds on Saturday.

“The skill set and the sort of stuff that Stef does so well is embedded in his game now because of years of practice. That is where Josh needs to improve – his timing around the back of plays and things like that.

“But you could put him in there and you know he is going to be able to deal with it, whether it’s on the wing or at fullback.

“He has the mentality of a Rugby League player. Sometimes it’s bred into you, which I think it is with Josh, and sometimes you have to work really hard and it takes a lot of years to get to that level.

“So for him to have it at this stage of his career is outstanding and that will really take him a long way.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.