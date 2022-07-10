Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet keen to persuade Kai Pearce-Paul to turn away NRL offer

Kai Pearce-Paul is commonly accepted as being one of the most exciting prospects in Super League in 2022.

Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan on a four-year contract ahead of the 2020 season from London Broncos.

He made his debut in his first season, and in 2021 made 19 appearances.

In March this year he injured knee ligaments but returned to action against Toulouse at the end of June, before playing against Wakefield.

Having fallen ill over the weekend, however, he missed out against St Helens on Saturday in the Magic Weekend.

Pearce-Paul has undoubtedly been a successful signing for the Warriors, but reports now suggest that he could be on his way to the NRL with Newcastle Knights when his Wigan contract expires at the end of next year. And the Knights are thought to keen to make an offer to Wigan to take Pearce-Paul to the NRL in 2023.

Wigan coach Matty Peet admits that he would be keen to keep Pearce-Paul at Wigan, however.

“First and foremost he’s a great lad and he learns really quickly. He brings a lot and he can play in a variety of positions,” said Peet of Pearce-Paul.

“As soon as you meet a player with his ability who is also a student of the game who works hard and learns quickly, then you know you have a player on your hands.

“I can see why they (the Knights) would be attracted to him. We need to make sure that while he’s here, he is as happy, supported and challenged as he can be and that he can see the advantage of staying here for longer.

“But that’s the same with all of our squad. If we are doing well, we’ll get a lot of other clubs looking at our players, the same as St Helens. What you are hoping for is that players stay, but you can’t keep them all.”

Peet accepts that if Super League clubs are to fend off approaches for their players from the NRL, with its much bigger salary cap, then they will have to generate greater income.

“It starts with us promoting Super League as well as we can, supporting the international game, and making players available for media commitments, when possible,” said Peet.

“If clubs want more money in the game, they have to support marketing events, the international game and we have to ensure that our players are happy over here.

“But I do think it is a compliment for Super League that it gets the attention of the NRL.

“There’s a lot to be proud of in this competition in this country and we should celebrate it more. In this country it’s probably within our nature to be critical of the sport, but there’s a lot to be proud of, not least the community activation.”

