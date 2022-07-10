Ian Watson signs big contract extension with Huddersfield Giants to dampen NRL talk

Huddersfield Giants coach Ian Watson has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the club until the 2026 season.

Watson, 45, joined the Giants in 2021 after a successful spell at Salford Red Devils, taking the club to both a Grand Final and a Challenge Cup Final, repeating the latter feat with the Giants this season.

He is reported to have attracted interest from NRL clubs but a move down under would now seem unlikely for the next four years.

One individual who won’t be staying with the Giants, however, is Louis Senior, who is now at Hull KR, having moved on a loan until the end of the season ahead of a permanent switch.

Huddersfield managing director Richard Thewlis explained: “Louis has a wonderful opportunity at Hull KR to cement a place in their starting line-up, and we wish him every success.

“We did offer him a deal for next season but that was rejected, which we fully accept and understand his rationale for doing so.

“The reality is he is not currently playing week in, week out and there was an immediate opportunity to bring his Hull KR arrangement forward on a loan basis.

“We do have the right of recall this year within the signings deadlines should our situation change, but for now this is a good deal for all concerned.

“Louis is another success story from our Academy who has gone on to play in Super League, which brings great credit to our club and shows to all that the pathways we provide do work.”

The 22-year-old scored 22 tries in 36 Super League games for the Giants, but this season he has been behind his brother and the hugely experienced Jermaine McGillvary in the pecking order.

Huddersfield visit St Helens on Friday.

