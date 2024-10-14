Newcastle Knights outside back linked with Super League move

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS outside back Krystian Mapapalangi is being linked with a move to Super League.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has speculated that the 21-year-old could join a side in the northern hemisphere after failing to make the mark with the Knights.

Mapapalangi has played just four games for the Knights since joining the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season and with his contract running out this year, he has been deemed surplus to requirements.

At the age of 21, the RFL’s easing of requirements for visas for overseas players coming to the British game, has made it easier for players such as Mapapalangi to cross the world.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK.

It remains to be seen which Super League club would be in for Mapapalangi with the likes of St Helens and Salford Red Devils still possessing spare quota spots.

